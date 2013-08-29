Aug 29 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday
hinted that he would give his blessing to AMR Corp's
bankruptcy exit plan despite the federal government's challenge
to the plan's main component: AMR's planned megamerger with US
Airways Group Inc.
At a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, Judge
Sean Lane held off on confirming the plan, but said he found
"arguments in favor of confirmation to be fairly persuasive."
The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust regulator earlier
this month filed a lawsuit to block the merger, saying it would
lead to higher fares for consumers. Approval of the plan by Lane
would not override the DOJ's lawsuit, which would still need to
be resolved in order for the plan to go into effect.