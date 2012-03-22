NEW YORK, March 21 AMR Corp, the
bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will ask a U.S. bankruptcy
court to reject nine collective bargaining agreements with
unions, after failing to secure cost-cutting concessions from
its labor groups, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
Barring any last-minute agreement during ongoing
negotiations with its unions, AMR will seek court approval to
terminate the union contracts within a week in the Manhattan
bankruptcy court, Bloomberg said, citing two sources it did not
name.
AMR declined to confirm or deny the report, but spokesman
Bruce Hicks said in a statement the company will update the
court on the progress of its labor talks during a court hearing
on Thursday.
"Our challenge remains the same: work quickly to
restructure our contracts, achieve the targeted cost savings and
begin implementing the changes so we can emerge from
restructuring and return to a growing, profitable company,"
Hicks said.
AMR, which owns the third-largest U.S. airline, filed for
Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 29, citing uncompetitive labor
costs after failing for years to reach an agreement on
concessions with its unions.
It has said it is looking to cut as many as 13,000 jobs in
an effort to trim costs by $2 billion, including $1.25 billion
in labor costs.
Hicks stressed that concessions must come quickly if AMR is
to emerge from bankruptcy in the near term.
"We have been consistent and direct with our unions that
every day that passes without new agreements introduces more
risk to our situation," Hicks said.
An attorney representing Allied Pilots Association, the
primary union for AMR pilots, could not immediately be reached
for comment.
AMR's bankruptcy case is In re: AMR Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)