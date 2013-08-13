BRIEF-Egide completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 AMR Corp : * American airlines and US Airways to fight Justice Department action * AMR Corp- Co, US Airways intend to mount "vigorous and strong defense to the US department of justice's effort to block their proposed merger" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.
* Jbt corporation acquires avure, a leading provider of high pressure processing solutions