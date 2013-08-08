Aug 8 American Airlines has defended a $19.9
million severance package for departing Chief Executive Tom
Horton, who will step down after American's bankrupt parent, AMR
Corp, merges with US Airways.
In court papers filed Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, AMR said that the payment does not violate bankruptcy
laws and will not cause harm to the firm's creditors.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy
watchdog, the U.S. Trustee Program, filed court papers
challenging the payment. The watchdog said Horton's severance
payment defies bankruptcy laws that bar severance payments
greater than 10 times the mean severance given to employees and
that are not part of a program applicable to all workers.
The filing was the third time the U.S. Trustee for the New
York region, Tracy Hope Davis, has tried to nix the nearly $20
million package.
The bankruptcy judge, Sean Lane, first tabled her objections
before later overruling them. AMR agreed, however to update its
restructuring plan with more detail on the severance, and Davis
levied her latest objection Friday.
AMR argued Thursday that Davis has incorrectly interpreted
the law and that Horton will not be "unjustly enriched" at the
expense of creditors, shareholders, or employees.
Those parties have "benefited tremendously," the filing
said, from Horton's work in guiding the company through the
bankruptcy period.
AMR's bankruptcy plan, which is founded on its proposed
merger with smaller carrier US Airways, has garnered support
from most of AMR's creditors but still must be approved by
bankruptcy judge Sean Lane.
Lane is expected to hear objections from a handful of
creditors, including bondholders and airport operators, at a
hearing on Aug. 15.
A representative for the U.S. Trustee did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Michael Trevino, a spokesman for American Airlines, said
"AMR's creditors and shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to
accept" the bankruptcy plan, including that part applying to the
severance.
AMR declared bankruptcy in 2011, and agreed to a merger plan
with US Airways in February.
The case is In re: AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.