NEW YORK Aug 29 The parent of American Airlines
said on Wednesday a group of hedge funds was interested in
providing equity financing to help it emerge from bankruptcy,
with Dow Jones reporting the funds could contribute up to $2
billion.
AMR Corp asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New
York for permission to pay the fees for a group of bondholders'
attorneys and financial advisors as they considered whether to
provide financing.
"The engagement of the Group presents a reasonable prospect
of obtaining commitments that may facilitate the reorganization
efforts," AMR said in a filing.
The group includes an affiliate of J.P. Morgan Chase as well
as Carlson Capital, Cyrus Capital Partners and Claren Road Asset
Management, among others.
The group was considering $1 billion to $2 billion in equity
financing and could provide enough to allow AMR to exit
bankruptcy on its own, Dow Jones reported, citing three unnamed
people involved with the matter.
That could give AMR more leverage as it explores a possible
merger with US Airways Group Inc, two of the people told
Dow Jones.
The funds hold more than $600 million in AMR bonds, Dow
Jones said.
A hearing to determine whether AMR should be allowed to pay
the fees was set for Sept. 20.
AMR is seeking to pay the hourly costs for law firm Milbank,
Tweed, Hadley & McCloy as well as a monthly fee of $150,000 to
Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, the financial firm advising the
group of creditors.
In a letter from the creditors to AMR that was included in
the filing, the group said it was not committing to providing
any financing.
"It is not at all unusual for large debt holders to express
an interest in participating in the formulation of a plan of
reorganization and to potentially provide equity or other
financing as part of a plan," said Sean Collins, an American
Airlines spokesman.
"It also is not uncommon for the debtor to pay fees related
to this effort."
AMR filed for Chapter 11 protection in November.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.