March 21 American Eagle, the regional unit of bankrupt AMR Corp, is seeking $75 million in annual labor cost savings as part of its restructuring.

The company said in a letter to employees on Wednesday that it is "absolutely imperative" it reach the cost target to retain as much of its business as possible.

Eagle entered bankruptcy last year along with mainline American Airlines, which is separately seeking $2 billion in cost reductions.

(Reporting By Nick Brown and John Crawley; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)