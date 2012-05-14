May 14 The lead labor negotiator for AMR Corp
pilots said a merger between AMR and competitor US
Airways could save $130 million a year in cuts to
bankrupt airline's pilots' union.
Neal Roghair, testifying in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, said a merger would lower to about $240 million the
projected annual cuts from the Allied Pilots' Association, which
represents 10,000 pilots at American Airlines' bankrupt parent.
Roghair took the stand to kick off the second leg of a
weeks-long hearing on AMR's effort to scrap its collective
bargaining agreements and implement temporary unilateral work
terms.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy in November, said it
needs about $1.25 billion in annual labor concessions, and has
proposed a business plan to achieve those savings that has left
its unions livid.
AMR argued its case last month, saying its three primary
unions had rejected consensual contract offers in bad faith.
The sides took a two-week break designed to foster further
negotiations, a hiatus that proved f utile. The airline's unions
now have their chance to argue against the proposed contract
abrogation.
The allied pilots said AMR's plan demands an average of $370
million a year in cuts from their union. Merging with US Airways
-- a plan supported by US Airways and by AMR's three unions --
would cut that number to about $240 million, Roghair said.
AMR attorney Neal Mollen countered during cross-examination
that the pilots' union offered concessions to US Airways it was
not willing to offer AMR, including a six-year contract term and
more flexibility for the airline to send certain flights through
regional partners.
But Roghair said US Airways representatives took a
cooperative approach, while AMR focused narrowly on
dollars-and-cents issue of cost-savings targets.
"It was very clear in [US Airways] negotiations that we were
in a whole different environment," Roghair said. "Things moved
quickly as opposed to going on for months and months."
"While American's proposal is specific and detailed so that
we know the real values, the so-called agreement with US Airways
is based on a term sheet that does not include specifics" of how
savings would be reached, Bruce Hicks, an American Airlines
spokesman, said after the hearing.
AMR is looking to utilize a bankruptcy rule that allows
debtors to scrap union contracts if they can show a clear
financial need, and can demonstrate that unions unreasonably
shunned attempts at consensual work-outs. If successful, AMR
would impose temporary unilateral work terms as it continues to
negotiate long-term cooperative deals.
Unions say the move should be allowed only after AMR has
explored a possible deal with US Airways.
"There may come a time when we have to take our medicine,
and I think we're prepared for that," Edgar James, a lawyer for
the pilots' union, said at the hearing.
AMR, which had resolved to pursue a standalone restructuring
plan, on Friday bowed to pressure from unions, saying it would
consider the idea of a merger while it is still in bankruptcy.
Along with the Allied Pilots, two unions are slated to call
witnesses over the next several days: the Transport Workers
Union, representing ground workers and other officials, and the
Association of Professional Flight Attendants.
The TWU has sent AMR's business plan to its members for five
days of voting that was slated to end on Monday.
The bankruptcy is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; editing by Carol Bishopric)