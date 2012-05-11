May 11 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will consider merger options with rivals including US Airways Group, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The airline has reached an agreement with its creditors to explore whether a merger would create more value than its plan to exit bankruptcy as a stand-alone carrier, the source told Reuters.

The source declined to be named because the matter is not public. AMR representatives were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Soyoung Kim)