UPDATE 3-Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
May 11 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will consider merger options with rivals including US Airways Group, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The airline has reached an agreement with its creditors to explore whether a merger would create more value than its plan to exit bankruptcy as a stand-alone carrier, the source told Reuters.
The source declined to be named because the matter is not public. AMR representatives were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Soyoung Kim)
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.