(Adds comment from US Airways)
By Soyoung Kim and Kyle Peterson
May 11 AMR Corp, parent of American
Airlines, bowed to pressure on Friday from its unsecured
creditors, including its largest labor unions, and said it would
explore merger options while it is still in bankruptcy.
AMR, which has been in Chapter 11 since November, had long
said it intended to reorganize as a stand-alone carrier,
shrugging off interest expressed by rival US Airways Group Inc
.
The carrier, however, has faced mounting pressure from vocal
members of its creditors committee who believe a better future
for AMR can be secured by merging with US Airways.
In reversing its stance, AMR said it wanted to assure
stakeholders that it would pursue the best possible outcome for
the airline.
"To be clear, American has committed to work in
collaboration with the (creditors) committee to develop only
potential consolidation scenarios and this agreement does not in
any way suggest that a transaction of any kind or with any
particular party will be pursued," Beverly Goulet, AMR's chief
restructuring officer, said in a statement.
US Airways has been courting AMR creditors, especially
disgruntled labor unions that say an AMR/US Airways tie-up would
create a stronger carrier and save more jobs than AMR's
stand-alone plan.
"We look forward to engaging in the AMR process to
demonstrate the significant advantages of our plan to maximize
value for all constituents," US Airways said in a statement.
US Airways said in April that a merger with AMR would
generate at least $1.2 billion a year in new value beyond the
benefit that could be passed to employees of the combined
carrier. AMR has said its stand-alone plan would generate $3
billion in new revenue and savings by 2017.
AMR's chief executive, Tom Horton, had said the airline was
focused solely on its bankruptcy, calling those who would
attempt to acquire the company in bankruptcy "opportunists." But
he never ruled out taking a merger partner after bankruptcy.
Other potential suitors also have considered a deal with
AMR, including Delta Air Lines and private equity firm
TPG Capital, sources have told Reuters.
Robert Mann, an airline consultant and former AMR executive,
said AMR's new openness to mergers could flush out more
potential partners.
"I think it was already headed there anyway," he said. "It's
a recognition of the inevitable that there would be some sort of
transaction."
CREDITOR REVOLT
American's three labor unions, which are part of AMR's
nine-member creditor committee, have said a merger with US
Airways would create a stronger airline and save more jobs than
AMR's stand-alone plan. US Airways has not made a bid for AMR,
which has a court-granted right to reorganize without intrusion
by outsiders. That right extends to September.
Unions representing pilots and flight attendants at American
Airlines on Friday again denounced the company's stand-alone
business plan, calling on the managers to explore merger options
with rival US Airways.
The workers staged rallies in New York and Fort Worth,
Texas, where AMR is based, to declare "no confidence" in the
company's ability to produce a viable business plan.
The protests came as the two sides prepared to spar in court
on Monday over AMR's request to void the labor contracts it has
with the unions. The airline and its unions are on a two-week
hiatus from their court battle over that request.
"US Airways management's plans for merging the two carriers
call for preserving and enhancing the American Airlines brand,
retaining our Fort Worth home and saving thousands of jobs that
will be eliminated under AMR management's stand-alone plan,"
David Bates, president of the Allied Pilots Association (APA),
said in a statement.
The airline, which has about 74,000 full-time and part-time
workers, has said it must cut 13,000 union jobs.
The carrier won steep concessions from labor in 2003 as it
dodged bankruptcy at the time. AMR had been locked in fruitless
labor talks with unions for years before filing for bankruptcy.
The APA, which has been negotiating with management this
week, has yet to reach a deal. The Association of Professional
Flight Attendants also said it has had talks with management.
Meanwhile, the Transport Workers Union, which represents
26,000 ground workers, dispatchers and other groups, is voting
on AMR contract proposals for its seven work groups.
The deals do not have the endorsement of union leaders, but
if they are ratified, they would cut the number of
TWU-represented jobs targeted for elimination to 6,400. That
compares with 9,000 jobs AMR said it would cut if it voids the
worker's current deal and imposes new terms.
AMR's bankruptcy is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gary
Hill, Patricia Kranz and Andre Grenon)