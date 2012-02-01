(Adds AMR plans to terminate pensions)
* Job cuts detailed in meeting with labor groups
* Part of more than $2 bln in annual cost reductions
By Kyle Peterson
Feb 1 AMR Corp, the parent of bankrupt
American Airlines, wants to slash 13,000 jobs and terminate
employee pension plans as part of a cost-cutting strategy the
carrier says is necessary to compete with rivals.
The cuts detailed by executives on Wednesday in meetings
with union leaders and letters to employees would be part of
overall efforts to reduce operating expenses by more than $2
billion
annually. Savings from layoffs and other employee-related cuts
would comprise more than half of the savings.
"As you know, our major competitors have used the
restructuring process to overhaul their companies and become
more competitive in every aspect of their business," AMR Chief
Executive Tom Horton said in a letter to employees.
"All work groups will have total costs reduced by 20
percent, including management," Horton said. "While the savings
from each work group will be achieved somewhat differently, each
will experience the same percentage reduction."
After the meeting, the company released a breakdown of the
expected job cuts, which will hit ground workers hard.
American said it expects to trim about 4,600 mechanics and
related jobs, about 4,200 fleet service workers, about 2,300
flight attendants, about 1,400 management and suport staff and
about 400 pilots.
RESTRUCTURING BUT STAYING INDEPENDENT
AMR says it suffers from higher labor costs than its peers
and filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in November.
Horton said in a letter to employees that the carrier was
aiming for $2 billion in total annual cost reductions, including
$1.25 billion in employee-related expenses. American also plans
to restructure debt and leases as well as ground older planes.
American also wants to generate $1 billion per year in new
revenue through changes in its route network, fleet utilization
and product improvements.
American has 73,802 full and part-time employees and its
regional carrier American Eagle has 14,237 full- and part-time
employees.
In a separate letter to employees, Jeff Brundage, senior
vice president for personnel, said AMR would seek bankruptcy
court approval to terminate traditional pension plans covering
130,000 workers and retirees. Those plans would be replaced with
401(k) plans with a company match, the airline said.
American has a $10 billion shortfall in its employee pension
accounts, according to U.S. pension insurers with the Pension
Benefit Guaranty Corp.
The PBGC said it would seek to prevent pension plan
terminations at American, steps that rivals United Airlines and
US Airways took during their court restructurings.
"Before American takes such a drastic action as killing the
pension plans of 130,000 employees and retirees, it needs to
show there is no better alternative. Thus far, they have
declined to provide even the most basic information to decide
that," PBGC Director Josh Gotbaum said in a statement.
American Airlines and its regional carrier American Eagle
have heavily unionized work forces. AMR's proposed cost cuts are
a starting point for negotiations with its various bargaining
units. AMR's rivals, such as Delta and United Airlines, have
achieved similar labor cost reductions in Chapter 11.
In the meeting that was closed to the public, Horton also
said the airline intends to emerge as an independent company,
according to one of the sources who attended the meeting with
the unions.
AMR is a potential merger target for rival carriers. US
Airways Group LCC.N has said it is assessing a bid. Delta Air
Lines (DAL.N) also is considering a bid, sources have told
Reuters.
REVENUE IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED
William Swelbar, a research engineer with MIT's
International Center for Air Transportation, said the job cuts
are part of what American needs to do to reorganize
effectively.
"The other part that American needs to address is its
ability to generate revenue. There is no question that the
company is at a distinct labor cost disadvantage relative to the
industry," Swelbar said.
In addition to the labor cost reductions, AMR also plans to
invest about $2 billion per year in aircraft with the goal of
making American's fleet the youngest in North American by 2017.
Horton said the carrier intends to increase departures
across its five key markets - Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, Miami,
Los Angeles and New York - by 20 percent over the next five
years.
The company also plans to invest several hundred million
dollars per year in enhancements to its brand, products and
services.
AMR's cost proposals require approval from the New York
bankruptcy court.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; additional reporting by John
Crawley and Karen Jacobs; Editing by Mark Porter, Maureen
Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman and Richard Chang)