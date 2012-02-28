(Corrects name of union in second paragraph to Allied Pilots
Association)
* Pilots union: AMR does not intend to reach consensual
deals
* AMR plans to cut labor costs by $1.25 billion
By Kyle Peterson
Feb 28 The union representing pilots at
American Airlines on Tuesday said the bankrupt carrier
has little interest in reaching a consensual deal with the
workers as it strives to slash labor costs by $1.25 billion.
The comments in a letter from Allied Pilots Association
President Dave Bates to members follow a labor update from
American's parent AMR Corp on Friday, saying it needs deals in
"a matter of weeks" and that it does not have the "luxury of
time." [ID: nL2E8DP08C]
"To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.
Management can choose how they handle bankruptcy restructuring,"
Bates said.
AMR said in its update on Friday it hopes to reach
consensual deals, rather than have terms imposed on workers by
the court. The carrier had said talks would resume this week.
AMR filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 29, citing
uncompetitive labor costs after years of fruitless talks with
its unions. The carrier says it must cut 13,000 jobs as part of
a plan to trim costs by $2 billion, including $1.25 billion in
employee-related expenses.
American has almost 74,00 full and part-time employees and
its regional carrier American Eagle has about 14,000 full- and
part-time employees.
The carrier said it expects to trim about 4,600 mechanics
and related jobs, about 4,200 fleet service workers, about 2,300
flight attendants, about 1,400 management and support staff and
about 400 pilots.
Bates said in his letter that some AMR pilots plan to resign
and fly instead for Chinese carriers.
Unlike its rivals United Airlines and Delta Air
Lines, AMR did not restructure in bankruptcy in the last
10 years. The carrier restructured out of court, winning
voluntary concessions from workers.
United and Delta, however, emerged stronger from bankruptcy
and later found merger partners. Those airlines are profitable
while AMR posted a net loss of $1.1 billion for the fourth
quarter.
American has said it lost $10 billion over the past decade,
a period marked mainly by industry downturns triggered by the
2001 hijack attacks, recession, and skyrocketing fuel prices.
