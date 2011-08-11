* AMR describes potential spin-off of Eagle unit in filing
* AMR may distribute to stockholders 100 pct Eagle shares
* Eagle would still fly for AMR under nine-year deal
* Shares up 3.1 percent
*
(Adds financial advisers)
By Kyle Peterson
CHICAGO, Aug 11 AMR Corp AMR.N may spin off
its regional unit American Eagle as an independent airline with
a nine-year contract to fly for American Airlines, the parent
company said on Thursday.
The proposal would help AMR win competitive rates for
regional flying and allow Eagle to increase its business by
competing for contracts with other airlines, AMR said in a
regulatory filing.
"This industry is intensely competitive and it will not be
easy to transform Eagle from a wholly owned subsidiary into an
independent company overnight," said Dan Garton, Chief
Executive of American Eagle, in a letter to employees. "I'm
sure we will have growing pains along the way."
The company did not say when it would initiate the
spin-off, in which 100 percent of the outstanding shares of
Eagle would be distributed tax free to shareholders.
A review of the plan by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission could take up to three months. AMR also said an
outright sale of the regional airline also was possible but not
likely.
"If inquiries were to come our way ... we would certainly
be interested and frankly obligated to take a look at them,"
said Beverly Goulet, American Airlines vice president of
corporate development.
"We have had conversations with parties from time to time,
but obviously at this point the game plan is to proceed with
the spin-off," she said.
The company said that while all aircraft would remain on
Eagle's operating certificates, prior to any deal, it expects
to transfer to American all of its jet aircraft and the
associated indebtedness.
The proposal also would give American Eagle an eight-year
contract to provide some of American Airlines' ground
operations, including baggage handling.
AMR said in July that it planned to divest Eagle, which
provides about 90 percent of the regional flying for American
Airlines. Eagle has more than 1,700 daily flights to
destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Bahamas,
the Caribbean and Mexico.
The carrier, which started flying in 1984, has about 270
aircraft mostly made by Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and Embraer
(EMBR3.SA), according to its Website. The airline has more than
12,000 employees.
AMR has tried several times in the last decade to shed the
regional affiliate, saying in 2007 it wanted to divest the
carrier. The idea was tabled during the 2008-2009 economic
downturn, but was later revived.
AMR declined to speculate on the value of American Eagle as
as stand-alone company, but noted that in 2010, Eagle generated
$1.2 billion in revenue.
Ray Neidl, senior aerospace sector analyst with Maxim
Group, said the regional airline's biggest asset would be its
contract with American Airlines. He noted challenges facing
regional carriers as major airlines tweak their routes and
attempt to trim the cost of their operations.
"Basically, the regional sector is changing dramatically,"
Neidl said. "Those that cannot adapt their fleets and cost
structure will eventually perish. American Eagle has a lot of
work ahead of it. And it would have been very difficult, in my
opinion, to find a buyer."
The airline industry -- including regional carriers -- has
suffered in recent years from an economic downturn and volatile
fuel prices, but capacity cuts and consolidation have helped
stabilize the business.
Its shares were up 3.1 percent at $3.62 in afternoon
trading.
Citi and Evercore Partners are acting as financial advisors
to AMR on the planned spin-off of American Eagle.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Derek Caney, Gunna
Dickson and Andre Grenon)