* Chapter 11 filing not imminent - experts

* American Airlines parent has been refinancing debt

* AMR shares bounce 17 percent after sharp drop Monday

By Kyle Peterson

Oct 4 American Airlines may be the most likely big U.S. airline to go bankrupt, but the sum of its hardships -- high labor costs and weak cash flow -- do not add up to an imminent Chapter 11 filing, according to experts who study the carrier's finances.

Shares of American's corporate parent, AMR Corp AMR.N, shed 33 percent of their already low value on Monday amid a selling spree triggered by signs that the company might not weather a weak fall travel season.

The stock bounced 17 percent to $2.31 on Tuesday as the market began to shrug off the bankruptcy speculation.

"The key thing is that their position is weakening faster than anyone else's," said Bill Warlick, analyst at Fitch Ratings.

Warlick noted recent debt refinancing by AMR and an unrestricted cash balance that reflects weakness on the balance sheet but not a situation so dire that the company needs court protection to restructure its obligations.

"If they're still in the game of refinancing -- and there looks to be opportunities to do more of that in 2012 -- then my view is that management probably tends to fight on," he said.

As of June 30, AMR had $1.3 billion of debt coming due this year, $1.8 billion in 2012, $1 billion in 2013, $1.5 billion in 2014, and $771 million in 2015.

Just last week, the company sold $726 million in bonds backed by aircraft to offset a portion of the 2011 debt maturities. It undertook two other refinancing measures earlier this year.

Basili Alukos, an equity analyst at Morningstar, said he does not expect an AMR bankruptcy filing in the near term. But he said high labor costs impede the company's cash flow and therefore increase its reliance on refinancing to push its debt repayments further down the road.

"If capital markets don't enable the firm to roll over its debt, I don't think AMR can generate free cash flow without further cost cuts," Alukos said. "At the end of the day, it's bad to be the high-cost producer in any industry, but it's immensely worse when you operate in such a marginal sector as the airline industry."

Airlines have been hoarding cash in recent years to avert bankruptcy or other deep restructuring.

AMR said in regulatory filing last month that it expected to end the third quarter with unrestricted cash of $4.2 billion. Warlick said that is well above the $3 billion level that might portend bankruptcy.

AMR's larger rival United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) expected to have $8.4 billion of unrestricted cash at the end of the third quarter.

AMR had a second-quarter net loss of $286 million, while rivals showed profits. Airlines are scheduled to report third-quarter results later this month. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; additional reporting by John Crawley in Washington; editing by John Wallace)