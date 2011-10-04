* Chapter 11 filing not imminent - experts
* American Airlines parent has been refinancing debt
* AMR shares bounce 17 percent after sharp drop Monday
By Kyle Peterson
Oct 4 American Airlines may be the most likely
big U.S. airline to go bankrupt, but the sum of its hardships
-- high labor costs and weak cash flow -- do not add up to an
imminent Chapter 11 filing, according to experts who study the
carrier's finances.
Shares of American's corporate parent, AMR Corp AMR.N,
shed 33 percent of their already low value on Monday amid a
selling spree triggered by signs that the company might not
weather a weak fall travel season.
The stock bounced 17 percent to $2.31 on Tuesday as the
market began to shrug off the bankruptcy speculation.
"The key thing is that their position is weakening faster
than anyone else's," said Bill Warlick, analyst at Fitch
Ratings.
Warlick noted recent debt refinancing by AMR and an
unrestricted cash balance that reflects weakness on the balance
sheet but not a situation so dire that the company needs court
protection to restructure its obligations.
"If they're still in the game of refinancing -- and there
looks to be opportunities to do more of that in 2012 -- then my
view is that management probably tends to fight on," he said.
As of June 30, AMR had $1.3 billion of debt coming due this
year, $1.8 billion in 2012, $1 billion in 2013, $1.5 billion in
2014, and $771 million in 2015.
Just last week, the company sold $726 million in bonds
backed by aircraft to offset a portion of the 2011 debt
maturities. It undertook two other refinancing measures earlier
this year.
Basili Alukos, an equity analyst at Morningstar, said he
does not expect an AMR bankruptcy filing in the near term. But
he said high labor costs impede the company's cash flow and
therefore increase its reliance on refinancing to push its debt
repayments further down the road.
"If capital markets don't enable the firm to roll over its
debt, I don't think AMR can generate free cash flow without
further cost cuts," Alukos said. "At the end of the day, it's
bad to be the high-cost producer in any industry, but it's
immensely worse when you operate in such a marginal sector as
the airline industry."
Airlines have been hoarding cash in recent years to avert
bankruptcy or other deep restructuring.
AMR said in regulatory filing last month that it expected
to end the third quarter with unrestricted cash of $4.2
billion. Warlick said that is well above the $3 billion level
that might portend bankruptcy.
AMR's larger rival United Continental Holdings (UAL.N)
expected to have $8.4 billion of unrestricted cash at the end
of the third quarter.
AMR had a second-quarter net loss of $286 million, while
rivals showed profits. Airlines are scheduled to report
third-quarter results later this month.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; additional reporting
by John Crawley in Washington; editing by John Wallace)