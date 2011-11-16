* AMR unable to reach deal with pilots as pressure mounts

* AMR stock down 5 pct; experts debate bankruptcy outlook

By Kyle Peterson

Nov 16 Shares of American Airlines parent AMR Corp AMR.N fell on Wednesday as the carrier and its pilots union considered a way out of the labor dispute that some experts say could tip the company into bankruptcy.

Directors of AMR and the Allied Pilots Association (APA) union assembled separately for regularly scheduled meetings a day after the union snubbed an airline contract proposal.

AMR stock tumbled 5.7 percent in late afternoon trade to $1.81 on the New York Stock Exchange, extending a losing streak, while analysts speculated on the carrier's murky outlook.

AMR has the highest labor costs among its peers and is considered to be the weakest financially. Despite the tensions, however, analysts hold out hope for a deal.

"While timing for any agreement is unclear, we believe differences are small enough for a compromise," Daniel McKenzie, airline analyst at Rodman & Renshaw, said in a research note.

"At the end of the day, more competitive labor agreements are critical, but AMR is a make-or-break story on fuel and its network and revenue strategy," McKenzie said.

He said he upgraded the shares on Oct. 3 after a 33 percent sell-off on fears of an imminent Chapter 11 filing.

MOUNTING PRESSURE BUT NO DEADLINE

AMR has been in labor talks with its pilots for five years, although mounting financial pressure and rampant bankruptcy speculation could nudge the two sides toward a deal. The carrier pitched its latest contract proposal directly to union members, in hopes of winning support by circumventing the APA's bargaining unit.

AMR offered two versions of a proposed contract this week, but union leaders said the proposal was insufficient.

The proposals would have offered pay increases and changes to the pilots' pension plans to ease the company's burden. AMR also proposed to boost productivity by lifting the hard monthly cap on pilot flying and moving to an average monthly range of 72 to 83 hours.

In a letter to AMR chief executive Gerard Arpey on Tuesday, union leaders said the said the proposal "does not sufficiently address our pilots' most critical negotiating priorities."

The union said it remains willing to discuss "creative solutions." AMR said it was committed to reaching a deal.

"We look forward to resuming negotiations with the APA regarding what we believe to be fair and reasonable proposals that are in the best interests of our pilots and the airline," said American Airlines spokeswoman Missy Cousino.

Industry experts believe the two sides eventually will strike a deal, but the timing is far from certain.

"I don't think it's a this-week or even a this-month proposition," said airline consultant Robert Mann. "It might be a this-year proposition, but I'm not even sure that that's assured."

"The difference in table positions is too large at this point," he said.

AMR has long said it prefers to avoid a Chapter 11 filing. Mann said he believes this is true if only because the carrier would not want to be vulnerable to a potential hostile take-over attempt during bankruptcy.

FRAGILE FINANCIAL STATE

Worries about AMR's fragile financial state relative to its rivals have intensified lately as the industry braces for what could be another downturn if economic conditions deteriorate and erode travel demand.

Talk of a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing may have put new pressure on American pilots to agree to concessions.

AMR reported a third-quarter net loss $162 million, while rivals United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) showed profits.

AMR was the only big U.S. carrier to not restructure in bankruptcy last decade, leaving it with mostly higher labor costs even though its pilots and other workers agreed to sweeping concessions to keep the company solvent.

Talk of bankruptcy was spurred last month after the APA told AMR management that 129 pilots said in September they would retire on Oct. 1, an unusually high number for a single month.

Some industry watchers believed the pilots chose to retire to lock in pension values that might have been in jeopardy if the workers risked sticking with the company through a bankruptcy reorganization when it is easier for a company to jettison pensions. (Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gary Hill)