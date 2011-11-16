* AMR unable to reach deal with pilots as pressure mounts
* AMR stock down 5 pct; experts debate bankruptcy outlook
By Kyle Peterson
Nov 16 Shares of American Airlines parent AMR
Corp AMR.N fell on Wednesday as the carrier and its pilots
union considered a way out of the labor dispute that some
experts say could tip the company into bankruptcy.
Directors of AMR and the Allied Pilots Association (APA)
union assembled separately for regularly scheduled meetings a
day after the union snubbed an airline contract proposal.
AMR stock tumbled 5.7 percent in late afternoon trade to
$1.81 on the New York Stock Exchange, extending a losing
streak, while analysts speculated on the carrier's murky
outlook.
AMR has the highest labor costs among its peers and is
considered to be the weakest financially. Despite the tensions,
however, analysts hold out hope for a deal.
"While timing for any agreement is unclear, we believe
differences are small enough for a compromise," Daniel
McKenzie, airline analyst at Rodman & Renshaw, said in a
research note.
"At the end of the day, more competitive labor agreements
are critical, but AMR is a make-or-break story on fuel and its
network and revenue strategy," McKenzie said.
He said he upgraded the shares on Oct. 3 after a 33 percent
sell-off on fears of an imminent Chapter 11 filing.
MOUNTING PRESSURE BUT NO DEADLINE
AMR has been in labor talks with its pilots for five years,
although mounting financial pressure and rampant bankruptcy
speculation could nudge the two sides toward a deal. The
carrier pitched its latest contract proposal directly to union
members, in hopes of winning support by circumventing the APA's
bargaining unit.
AMR offered two versions of a proposed contract this week,
but union leaders said the proposal was insufficient.
The proposals would have offered pay increases and changes
to the pilots' pension plans to ease the company's burden. AMR
also proposed to boost productivity by lifting the hard monthly
cap on pilot flying and moving to an average monthly range of
72 to 83 hours.
In a letter to AMR chief executive Gerard Arpey on Tuesday,
union leaders said the said the proposal "does not sufficiently
address our pilots' most critical negotiating priorities."
The union said it remains willing to discuss "creative
solutions." AMR said it was committed to reaching a deal.
"We look forward to resuming negotiations with the APA
regarding what we believe to be fair and reasonable proposals
that are in the best interests of our pilots and the airline,"
said American Airlines spokeswoman Missy Cousino.
Industry experts believe the two sides eventually will
strike a deal, but the timing is far from certain.
"I don't think it's a this-week or even a this-month
proposition," said airline consultant Robert Mann. "It might be
a this-year proposition, but I'm not even sure that that's
assured."
"The difference in table positions is too large at this
point," he said.
AMR has long said it prefers to avoid a Chapter 11 filing.
Mann said he believes this is true if only because the carrier
would not want to be vulnerable to a potential hostile
take-over attempt during bankruptcy.
FRAGILE FINANCIAL STATE
Worries about AMR's fragile financial state relative to its
rivals have intensified lately as the industry braces for what
could be another downturn if economic conditions deteriorate
and erode travel demand.
Talk of a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing may have
put new pressure on American pilots to agree to concessions.
AMR reported a third-quarter net loss $162 million,
while rivals United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and Delta Air
Lines (DAL.N) showed profits.
AMR was the only big U.S. carrier to not restructure in
bankruptcy last decade, leaving it with mostly higher labor
costs even though its pilots and other workers agreed to
sweeping concessions to keep the company solvent.
Talk of bankruptcy was spurred last month after the APA
told AMR management that 129 pilots said in September they
would retire on Oct. 1, an unusually high number for a single
month.
Some industry watchers believed the pilots chose to retire
to lock in pension values that might have been in jeopardy if
the workers risked sticking with the company through a
bankruptcy reorganization when it is easier for a company to
jettison pensions.
(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gary Hill)