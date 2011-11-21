* AMR selects A319, A320 variants

* A319 to feature CFM56-5B engine

* A321 to feature V2500-A5 engine

Nov 21 American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp AMR.N, on Monday said it had chosen the Airbus EAD.PA A319 and A321 -- variants of the A320 aircraft -- as part of its narrowbody order announced in July.

The third-largest U.S. airline said the A319 aircraft will be powered by the CFM56-5B engine from CFM International. The the A321 aircraft will feature V2500-A5 engines from International Aero Engines.

American Airlines said in July it would take delivery of 130 current-generation aircraft from the Airbus A320 family starting in 2013. The carrier plans to take delivery of 130 aircraft from the A320neo family, which features a new fuel-efficient engine, starting in 2017.

The planes are part of a giant order for 460 single-aisle jets worth up to $40 billion split between Boeing Co (BA.N) and its European rival Airbus. The deal calls for American to buy 200 Boeing 737s and 260 Airbus A320s. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)