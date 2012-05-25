* Sides fighting over AMR bid to scrap labor contracts
* Unions push for US Airways merger; AMR prefers standalone
plan
* Judge has four weeks to rule; implores sides to settle
dispute
By Nick Brown
May 25 An American Airlines lawyer on Friday
dismissed as "smoke and mirrors" talk of a merger with US
Airways Group Inc and defended American's plan to scrap its
labor contracts, a request now in the hands of a bankruptcy
judge after three weeks of hearings.
Judge Sean Lane now has about four weeks to make a ruling,
during which the sides can still reach new terms.
Jack Gallagher, an attorney for AMR Corp,
American's bankrupt parent, said the airline desperately needs
to reduce its labor costs, and that a merger proposed by US
Airways and supported by AMR's unions should not deter
that effort.
Gallagher spoke during closing arguments of hearings that
began in April and continued intermittently in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Manhattan.
Lawyers for unions representing AMR pilots, flight
attendants and ground workers also took their final shots,
peppering AMR with criticisms of its resistance to a merger and
of its cost-cutting targets.
AMR, which filed for bankruptcy in November, has proposed
abandoning union contracts in an effort to get new terms aimed
at cutting $990 million a year in union costs. Witnesses at the
hearings included AMR executives and outside financial advisers
for the company and its unions.
The unions have argued that AMR did not meet the legal
standard for scrapping collective bargaining contracts, which
includes exhausting all other options first.
ONLY WAY TO WIN...
Jack Butler, an attorney for AMR's creditors' committee,
said he hoped the parties solve the matter consensually. While
the committee supports AMR's effort, Butler compared the
rejection of labor deals to a game that does not ultimately
benefit either side.
Invoking the 1983 Matthew Broderick movie WarGames, Butler
said "the only way to win is not to play."
Judge Lane took the analogy a step further.
"Not only isn't this a game that can be won by playing, it's
also a destructive game to play," Lane said. "It forces parties
who otherwise would hope to have a long-term relationship to
criticize each other, often harshly. There are bruised
feelings."
Lane said the parties are "stuck with each other,"
explaining that, while the abrogation process allows AMR to
temporarily impose unilateral labor terms, the sides must
ultimately negotiate consensual, long-term deals.
The centerpiece of the union case is the merger proposed by
US Airways, which the unions say could save more than 6,000 jobs
that would be lost under AMR's plan to exit bankruptcy on its
own. The unions said AMR has an obligation to explore the idea.
Gallagher dismissed "the specter of" a US Airways merger as
"a red herring, smoke and mirrors, an issue that is not really
before the court."
Carmen Parcelli, an attorney for unionized flight
attendants, responded that AMR itself has acknowledged that
consolidation is ultimately likely.
"Why would our union sign away its right to bargain ... when
AMR itself is of the view that consolidation is something it
needs to participate in?" she said.
Gallagher said AMR would be better poised to consider a deal
after it emerges from bankruptcy. Earlier in May, however, the
airline announced it would not rule out a tie-up while in
bankruptcy, bowing to pressure from its unions.
Five employee factions covered by the Transport Workers
Union have accepted a new contract offer from AMR, avoiding the
risk that the airline could unilaterally impose even stricter
terms if allowed to reject its current deals.
Two TWU factions, along with the pilots' and flight
attendants' unions, still have not signed any new contract with
AMR. All three unions continue to support a US Airways merger.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Gary Hill)