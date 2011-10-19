* CEO says achieving cost cuts will not be easy
By John Crawley
Oct 19 American Airlines and its pilots resumed
contract talks on Wednesday with the company's chief executive
saying achieving the kind of labor-cost reductions management
wants to nail down will not be easy.
Negotiations between management and the Allied Pilots
Association resumed with far less fanfare than last week's
round of talks, which began with optimism the two sides might
only need days to finally reach a deal after five years of
bargaining.
When Sunday came and went with no agreement, Wall Street
began the week by punishing shares of American's parent, AMR
Corp AMR.N despite assurances from both sides that
significant progress was made on a number of issues.
The beating continued on Wednesday after the No. 3 airline
posted a $162 million quarterly loss while rivals are poised to
report profits. AMR shares finished off 7.4 percent at $2.61 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
"We're still talking," said Gregg Overman, a union
spokesman, who added the group's board of directors would
remain in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for the remainder of the
work week.
The union has been consulting the board on strategy since
Saturday.
Although recent bankruptcy speculation has faded,
American's outlook is less robust than rivals with lower labor
costs.
American's outlay for wages and benefits for the latest
quarter were nearly 30 percent of operating expenses. The
figure includes salaries for nonunion employees.
"Our labor cost challenge, while not particularly
complicated, is not an easy one to solve. And given the recent
rumors and speculation in the media, and the recent volatility
of our company's stock price, it's clear that some have their
doubts as to whether we will succeed in bringing our
negotiations to a successful conclusion," American's chief
executive, Gerard Arpey, said in a letter to employees.
Arpey later told an analyst conference call that American
was focused on the discussions and wants a transformational
agreement that increases productivity and removes restrictions
"on how we conduct business."
J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said in a note to clients
that American's cost guidance seems to point to "an
increasingly high likelihood" of a pilot deal in coming days.
"It is not a stretch, in our view, to believe AMR could
conclude deals with all unions by the end of the first
quarter," Baker said.
Airlines industry wide are closely watching the outcome of
the American negotiations and where the two sides might find
common ground.
The head of APA's rival union, Lee Moak of the Air Line
Pilots Association, told Reuters on Tuesday that any pilot
agreement at American could impact talks at the other big
carriers.
Officials at United Airlines (UAL.N) and US Airways Group
Inc LCC.N said in response they were watching events at
American closely.
