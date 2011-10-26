(In paragraph 2, corrects number of workers covered to
10,000)
Oct 26 American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp
AMR.N, reached a tentative contract agreement with aircraft
service and ground workers, the company said on Wednesday.
The carrier said the deal for 10,000 aircraft cleaners and
fuelers and baggage handlers represented by the Transport
Workers Union would improve compensation.
It also would permit outsourcing of certain jobs and would
better align work rules with rivals who have been saving on
labor costs since restructuring in bankruptcy several years
ago.
Details of the agreement in principle were not released.
The deal will have to be ratified by union members.
American also is bargaining with unions representing 10,000
pilots, who have been seeking a new contract for five years,
and 18,000 flight attendants, who have been in talks for three
years.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)