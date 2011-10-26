(In paragraph 2, corrects number of workers covered to 10,000)

Oct 26 American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp AMR.N, reached a tentative contract agreement with aircraft service and ground workers, the company said on Wednesday.

The carrier said the deal for 10,000 aircraft cleaners and fuelers and baggage handlers represented by the Transport Workers Union would improve compensation.

It also would permit outsourcing of certain jobs and would better align work rules with rivals who have been saving on labor costs since restructuring in bankruptcy several years ago.

Details of the agreement in principle were not released. The deal will have to be ratified by union members.

American also is bargaining with unions representing 10,000 pilots, who have been seeking a new contract for five years, and 18,000 flight attendants, who have been in talks for three years. (Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)