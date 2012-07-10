* CEO says will be reaching out to interested parties
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, July 10 The parent of American
Airlines will go ahead with plans to evaluate potential mergers
and other strategic options and will reach out to interested
parties, Chief Executive Tom Horton said on Tuesday.
"We are approaching the point where we have greater clarity
on our revenue outlook and cost structure and can begin to
accelerate the plan for the new American," Horton said in a
letter to employees.
"It now makes sense to carefully evaluate a range of
strategic options, including potential mergers, which could make
the new American even stronger."
The letter comes two months after the airline's parent, AMR
Corp, said it would explore merger options while
still in bankruptcy, bowing to pressure from creditors,
including its largest labor unions.
Prior to the agreement in May with unsecured creditors,
American said it intended to reorganize as a stand-alone
carrier, shrugging off merger interest by rival US Airways Group
Inc.
American, however, has faced mounting pressure from vocal
members of its creditors committee who believe a merger with US
Airways would give the combined carrier a strong network to
compete with rivals beefed up by their own mergers.
The development also came as American takes new steps to
stabilize its court restructuring with progress on labor
negotiations aimed at achieving more than $1 billion in annual
cost reductions, mainly from unions.
The airline has struck a tentative deal with pilots for cost
savings and on Tuesday reached a similar agreement with the
final two groups of unionized mechanics and other ground
workers. Talks continue with flight attendants.
American, the No. 3 U.S. airline sought bankruptcy
protection in November, citing high labor costs.
As part of the evaluation led by management and the board in
collaboration with its creditors committee, Horton said American
is examining the strategic fit of possible combinations -
including an analysis of synergies, costs and tax and capital
structure implications.
He added that American met its creditors committee earlier
on Tuesday and discussed its preliminary view of the strategic
options available.
US Airways said in a statement it was pleased with the
development.
"All we have asked for is a fair and balanced opportunity to
present our plan versus others, and we are hopeful this is the
beginning of such a process," US Airways said in a statement.
"We remain confident that our plan will maximize value for all
stakeholders."
Horton said he has been a proponent of industry
consolidation for many years and the company has assessed "many
possible combinations" in the past, including an acquisition of
US Airways. He added that he had also approached his
counterparts at other airlines last year to discuss the merits
of possible combinations.
But since American slid into Chapter 11, Horton's view has
been that American should first straighten out its own business
before considering a "complex and challenging airline
acquisition," he said.
"That is just common sense. But it is also a prudent merger
strategy, should we take that path, to assure that we begin from
a position of greatest strength and stability."
Delta Air Lines Inc and Northwest Airlines both
emerged from bankruptcies several years ago as stand-alone
companies before striking a merger deal with each other. United
Airlines also stepped out of Chapter 11 on its own before tying
up with Continental Airlines.
American has sought court permission to extend until the end
of the year the time it can take to develop a business plan
without interference from outside parties. The current
exclusivity period expires at the end of September.
AMR's bankruptcy is in re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
