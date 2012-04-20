April 20 AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, will be branded American Airlines
in a proposed merger with smaller rival US Airways Group Inc
and continue to be based in Fort Worth, Texas, AMR's
pilots union said in a letter to members.
Allied Pilots Association said in the letter that the
combined airline would be comparable in size and scope to United
Continental and Delta Air Lines, and would leap
to the top carrier in the crucial U.S. East Coast and Midwest.
The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, also
said that American Airlines' relationship with the global
oneworld alliance would be strengthened and all of its aircraft
orders with Boeing Co and Airbus would proceed.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Kyle Peterson in
Chicago)