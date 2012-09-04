UPDATE 1-Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Judge grants AMR permission to reject collective bargaining agreements with unionized pilots
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former chief executive of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges they orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.