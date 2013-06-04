BRIEF-Fission 3 announces private placement financing
* announces non-brokered private placement financing to sell on best efforts basis, up to C$2.0 million in units at price of C$0.07 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 4 American Airlines' bankrupt parent received court permission on Tuesday to send its restructuring plan to creditors for a vote.
Judge Sean Lane green-lighted AMR Corp's plan, which involves merging with smaller carrier US Airways Group , at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
* KLX Inc reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended january 31, 2017; increases 2017 guidance
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.