BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
(Corrects consolidated capacity and traffic growth percentage in second bullet. Corrects source text link in sixth bullet)
Dec 10 AMR Corp :
* Reports November 2012 revenue and traffic results
* Says November consolidated capacity and traffic were 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent higher year-over-year respectively
* Says November domestic load factor decreased 1.5 points to 82.8 percent
* November's consolidated PRASM decreased an estimated 2.3 percent versus the same period last year
* Estimates hurricane sandy and early November snow storm in northeast negatively impacted revenues by $25 million
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.