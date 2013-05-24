* Says severance payment violates bankruptcy law
* Horton's proposed severance has been controversial
By Nick Brown
May 24 A plan by American Airlines' parent to
exit bankruptcy and merge with US Airways Group is
coming under fire from the U.S. Department of Justice over
nearly $20 million in severance pay earmarked for outgoing boss
Tom Horton.
In court papers filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, U.S. Trustee Tracy Hope Davis, the department's
official charged with regulating bankruptcy cases in the New
York region, said the severance deal for AMR Corp's
chief executive violates bankruptcy law.
She asked the court not to approve the outline of the plan
that must also be approved by AMR creditors.
The initial merger agreement called for $19.9 million in
severance payments for Horton, but when Judge Sean Lane approved
the merger at a hearing in March, he refused to green-light the
severance package, saying it was a matter that should be left
for AMR's Chapter 11 exit plan. Davis at the time had opposed
the severance on grounds similar to those she cited on Friday.
AMR filed its exit plan last month, laying out how it would
effect the merger, pay back its creditors and exit bankruptcy.
As expected, it also built Horton's severance deal into the
plan. In Friday's filing, Davis argued that in bankruptcy
severance is only acceptable when it is part of a program
applicable to all employees and is not more than 10 times the
average severance given to non-management employees. Horton's
package meets neither criteria, Davis said.
The severance has been a controversial issue from the
get-go, drawing criticism from some AMR pilots. Horton was not
liked by AMR's unions, which were forced to accept reductions in
benefits as part of the bankruptcy and merger deal.
An AMR spokesman said he did not expect the objection to
delay the court approval process.
"Consistent with what American indicated previously, the
company expects that Mr. Horton's compensation arrangement will
be addressed at the plan confirmation hearing," spokesman Sean
Collins told Reuters.
Davis also objected to a component of the plan that would
provide top-priority payments of attorneys' fees and other
expenses to many of AMR's creditors. She added that AMR gave
insufficient information about many facets of its plan,
including settlements between various classes of unsecured
claimholders.
AMR filed for bankruptcy in 2011, the last major U.S.
carrier to go through the process after its competitors
underwent restructurings in the last decade. It initially
opposed a merger, but agreed to explore one under pressure from
its unsecured creditors' committee and unions.
US Airways CEO Doug Parker would run the combined airline,
but Horton would serve as non-executive chairman until the first
annual shareholder meeting, probably in the spring of 2014,
after which Parker would become chairman.
AMR shareholders would receive a 3.5 percent equity stake in
the new company, which would make it one of the few major
bankruptcies in which equity holders earn some recovery. An
attorney for AMR's creditors committee has said the stake could
be valued at between $350 million and $400 million.
The case is In re: AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.