Oct 3 American Airlines, Inc lost a court battle
in its effort to block a union election vote by nearly 10,000
passenger service agents.
Wednesday's decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New Orleans came amid a separate labor dispute the
airline's 8,000 pilots and its parent company, AMR Corp.
, which filed for bankruptcy in November. The pilots
are expected to authorize a strike later this week.
The appeals court ruling reverses an earlier decision by
U.S. District Judge Terry Means in Fort Worth, Texas that
blocked the agents' union election from going forward.
The Communications Workers of America, which is seeking to
represent the agents, welcomed the appellate court's ruling and
said in a statement the agents had been prevented from a voting
on whether to organize "for far too long."
Representatives for American Airlines had no immediate
comment.
The CWA also represents reporters at Reuters News.
American Airlines sued the National Mediation Board in May
after the federal agency authorized the union election.
The lawsuit asserted that the agency had authorized the
election based on an outdated standard for deciding if there was
enough support by workers to unionize.
A law that took effect in February raised the proportion of
employees required to sign cards stating they wanted a union
vote to at least 50 percent, up from 35 percent.
Judge Means blocked the election in June, finding that the
50 percent standard applied to the CWA's application to
represent the agents.
But in a two-page order, a three-judge panel of 5th Circuit
said the trial court "erred in exercising its jurisdiction." The
court said review of National Mediation Board decisions is only
warranted when the board has committed "egregious error."
The National Mediation Board will now need to schedule a new
vote, said Chuck Porcari, a CWA spokesman. The vote had
initially been scheduled for between June and August 2012, he
said.
The case is American Airlines, Inc. v. National Mediation
Board, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-10680