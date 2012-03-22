NEW YORK, March 22 The parent of American
Airlines Inc was preparing to void union contracts through the
bankruptcy process within one week unless there was a "profound
change" in the unions' labor proposals, a lawyer for the company
said on Thursday.
Harvey Miller, who represents AMR Corp, told a
federal bankruptcy judge at a hearing in New York that there
appeared to be no basis to expect "real forward movement"
obtaining union concessions, and avoid the rejection of
collective bargaining agreements. Talks were ongoing, he added.
AMR has been trying to cut labor costs, including thousands
of jobs. The third-largest U.S. airline filed for Chapter 11
protection from creditors in November.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)