By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 22 The parent of American
Airlines Inc is preparing to void union contracts through the
bankruptcy process within one week unless there is a "profound
change" in the unions' labor proposals, a lawyer for the company
said on Thursday.
Harvey Miller, who represents AMR Corp, said at a
bankruptcy court hearing in New York that there appeared to be
no basis to expect "real forward movement" obtaining union
concessions that would avoid the rejection of collective
bargaining agreements. Talks are ongoing, he added.
"Each day AMR is unable to remedy its cost structure puts
the company further behind its competitors," said Miller. "Time
is of the essence."
AMR's official creditors' committee supported scrapping the
contracts if a deal cannot be reached.
The third-largest U.S. airline filed for Chapter 11
protection from creditors in November, citing uncompetitive
labor costs after years of fruitless talks with its unions.
It has said it is looking to cut as many as 13,000 jobs to
trim costs by some $2 billion, and needs $1.25 billion in
labor-related savings. The company also said earlier this month
it will seek to freeze pension obligations, a softening of an
earlier plan to terminate the pensions altogether.
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the
bargaining agent for AMR's flight attendants, expressed little
hope that a deal can be reached in time to avoid a termination
motion.
In a statement on Thursday, the union said the change Miller
alluded to cannot be realized without a willingness by AMR to
compromise on concession demands that are "totally divorced"
from market rates.
"New aircraft, lie-flat seating and elegant first-class
meals do not an airline make," the union said in a statement on
Thursday. "It takes 80,000 workers. Should American continue to
forget that fundamental principle, it will be left with only the
shell of a company."
Other unions said they preferred consensual deals as opposed
to having terms imposed on workers by a court, as often happens
in bankruptcy proceedings if the sides reach an impasse.
The Transport Workers Union of America, which represents
thousands of ground workers at AMR, said its lawyers were
preparing to defend its members in court, should that become
necessary.
"We've always been prepared to fight for our members, either
by reaching an agreement or going to court. We are prepared for
either eventuality," James Little, president of the TWU, said in
a statement.
The Allied Pilots Association is committed to reaching an
agreement and would oppose a company move to use the bankruptcy
court process to try to end union contracts, spokesman Gregg
Overman said.
Labor cost cuts are typically a driving force in airline
restructurings, where companies can save hundreds of millions of
dollars through cutting or renegotiating union contracts and
pension obligations.
On Wednesday, the company's regional carrier unit, American
Eagle, said it would need to gain $75 million in labor-related
savings, a target Eagle's flight attendant union in a statement
called "outrageous."
A SEAT AT THE TABLE
Two labor factions seeking more active roles in AMR's
bankruptcy agreed on Thursday to form an official committee to
give them a voice in the case, an AMR spokesman said.
Nonprofit advocate group the AMR Retirees Pension Protection
Corp will join an informal group of retired AMR passenger
service agents on a committee to look out for retirees' needs,
spokesman Adam Weiner said at Thursday's hearing.
The groups had initially sought separate committees, but
agreed to form a single committee after negotiations with AMR,
said Weiner.
Like all official committees in bankruptcy, the committee's
fees will be paid by funds within AMR's bankruptcy estate,
Weiner said.
Committee formations can sometimes be contentious issues in
bankruptcy, as they are funded with money that could otherwise
go toward creditor recoveries.
A group of AMR pilots earlier in March was denied its bid to
form a committee in the face of opposition from AMR.
Separately at Thursday's hearing, the airline received the
court's go-ahead to extend until September its exclusivity
rights for proposing a restructuring plan. The extension means
creditors and potential acquirers cannot pursue their own
proposals for how to restructure the airline until the exclusive
period has passed.
AMR's bankruptcy case is In re: AMR Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
