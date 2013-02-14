Feb 14 AMR Corp and US Airways :
* During conference call, AMR Chief Tom Horton says AMR
concluded US Airways merger was
best option to make new American stronger
* AMR's Horton says US Airways CEO Doug Parker is 'first-rate
leader'
* US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal is last major
consolidation piece needed to rationalize the industry
* US Airways CEO Parker says only 12 routes are shared with
AMR, making the companies' networks complementary and expanding
options
for customers
* US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal to make oneworld
global alliance stronger
* US Air's Parker says new American to have more than
100 million frequent fliers
* US Airways CEO Parker says expects no issues with regulatory
authorities with AMR merger