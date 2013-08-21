By Kevin Gray and Karen Jacobs
| MIAMI/ATLANTA
MIAMI/ATLANTA Aug 21 Officials in three states
are pushing back against the U.S. government's attempt to block
the proposed merger of American Airlines and US
Airways to create the world's biggest airline, saying
the combined company would benefit their local economies.
Last week, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit
challenging the merger, saying it would reduce competition among
air carriers and ultimately lead to higher fares for passengers.
But some local political and business officials in Florida,
Texas and North Carolina, which are home to large hubs for
American and US Airways, are asking the federal government and
supporting states to reconsider the lawsuit.
Carlos Gimenez, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, which
includes the city of Miami, on Wednesday called on U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder to withdraw the lawsuit.
"American Airlines is a vitally important part of our work
force," Gimenez told a media briefing. "It's vitally important
that American be allowed to come out of bankruptcy and expand
their footprint."
American Airlines, which sought Chapter 11 protection in
late 2011, is one of the largest private employers in Miami-Dade
County. The carrier operates around 70 percent of the flights at
the Miami airport, making it a dominant hub for flights to and
from Latin America. Local officials have long promoted Miami as
the "Gateway to the Americas."
Gimenez's support for the deal put him at odds with Florida
state officials. The Justice Department lawsuit was joined by
six states, including Florida and Texas.
Gimenez said Miami airport lawyers were looking at their
legal options.
The Justice Department lawsuit drew support from consumer
advocates, but surprised the airline industry and raised
questions about the sustainability of the airlines' budding
recovery.
Other communities also support the merger.
"For us, it's keeping what we have, we hope, and adding
more" flights and jobs, said Connie Majure-Rhett, president and
chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce in Wilmington, North
Carolina. US Airways offers 13 daily flights out of the
Wilmington airport.
Majure-Rhett said the Wilmington airport had lost a direct
flight to Chicago and hoped it might regain it in the merger of
the two carriers. "That's one of our most traveled-to
destinations for our business travelers," she added.
In Texas, the heads of the Chambers of Commerce in Dallas
and Fort Worth, where the merged American Airlines would be
based, sent a letter to that state's attorney general asking him
to drop his support for the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit.
"If this merger is not finalized, there is no plan B for
American Airlines," Dallas Regional Chamber President James
Oberwetter and Fort Worth Chamber President Bill Thornton wrote.
"By any stretch of the imagination, having what the press
refers to as the 'World's Largest Airline' based in Texas, makes
our state more competitive," their letter added.
American parent AMR Corp and US Airways plan to vigorously
defend the merger, which they say would provide a third global
rival to Delta Air Lines and United Continental,
both the products of mergers.
Miami International Airport Director Emilio Gonzalez said he
worried about the potential impact on the airport's bond ratings
if the merger fails.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings in October assigned A
ratings to revenue bonds issued by the county department
responsible for maintaining the Miami airport.
"Our concern is that anything that affects American
Airlines' growth, anything that affects American Airlines'
ability to get out of bankruptcy through this merger, could very
well have a detrimental effect on our bond rating," Gonzalez
said.