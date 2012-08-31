BRIEF-Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia
* Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia
Aug 31 AMR Corp and US Airways Group said the companies entered into a non-disclosure agreement to evaluate a potential merger.
The companies have agreed to exchange certain confidential information in collaboration with AMR's Unsecured Creditors Committee, the airlines said.
* Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, paper and plastics with a $1.67 billion deal.