By David Ingram
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 The federal judge assigned to
hear a lawsuit to block the latest U.S. airline mega-merger
began her career as a prosecutor, oversaw the resolution of the
Microsoft Corp antitrust case and for years presided over a
secret surveillance court.
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly was described by
lawyers on Wednesday as a thorough, experienced jurist likely to
weigh equally the views of the Justice Department and the two
companies that want to create the world's biggest airline.
On Tuesday, the department's Antitrust Division, six states
and the District of Columbia sued to block the proposed $11
billion merger of AMR Corp's American Airlines and US
Airways Group Inc.
The governments alleged the deal would reduce competition
and lead to higher fares and fees for consumers, while the
airlines countered they would be more competitive as one.
Kollar-Kotelly, born in 1943, was appointed to the federal
bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1997.
A longtime Washington-area judge and lawyer, she went to
college and law school at Catholic University in the U.S.
capital. A news story upon her appointment as a federal judge
noted she had a valuable art collection.
The court clerk's office assigns cases to judges at random.
SPEED SOUGHT
She is already under pressure to act quickly on the airline
case. Lawyers for the airlines said on a conference call with
reporters on Wednesday that they want to go to trial as soon as
possible, perhaps even by year's end.
That may suit Kollar-Kotelly fine. A veteran of high-profile
cases, she has been urging speedy work in another matter before
her. She is overseeing a criminal case against Stephen Kim, a
former State Department contract analyst indicted for leaking
sensitive information about North Korea to a Fox News reporter.
The case is complicated because some of the documents that
prosecutors plan to submit as evidence are classified. "I'd like
to move and pick up speed in this case," Kollar-Kotelly told
lawyers at a hearing in June, expressing frustration with the
classification reviews. Last month, she set an April 2014 trial
date for Kim.
By one measure of judicial speed - the number of motions
pending before her longer than six months - Kollar-Kotelly is
not especially fast, however. There were 10 such motions as of
Sept. 30, 2012, according to a report compiled annually by the
federal judiciary.
Among 17 Washington federal judges included in the report,
four had more than her and 12 had fewer. Judge Richard Roberts
had the most by far, at 86, while two judges had zero.
Speed is especially important in merger cases because of the
possibility that one or both companies will lose interest in a
deal, antitrust lawyers said.
An assistant in Kollar-Kotelly's chambers said on Wednesday
the judge would not speak with a reporter.
MANAGING MICROSOFT
The biggest antitrust matter Kollar-Kotelly has handled was
not a merger, but the lawsuit filed by the Justice Department
and 18 states accusing Microsoft of abusing its monopoly in
computer operating systems.
When she took control of the case in 2001, another judge had
already ruled Microsoft acted illegally. Her job was to devise a
remedy. Her role was further limited because the newly elected
administration of Republican President George W. Bush showed
less interest than Clinton's in the case, said lawyers who were
part of it.
She appointed a mediator and soon after, Microsoft, the
Justice Department and half the states had a deal. The other
states later reached a separate deal. Kollar-Kotelly monitored
Microsoft's compliance until 2011, when the case finally entered
the history books.
"She was a bit unfamiliar with the antitrust laws when she
began the case, but she's much more familiar now," said Stephen
Houck, a lawyer who represented the nine hold-out states,
including California.
At least one of Microsoft's lawyers, Rick Rule, will see
Kollar-Kotelly again in the airline case. He represents US
Airways. He declined to comment.
HOSPITAL TO INTELLIGENCE
Unlike some of her colleagues on the federal bench,
Kollar-Kotelly has neither long experience as a prosecutor nor
years at a large, corporate law firm.
After three years in the Justice Department's Criminal
Division to begin her career, she worked for more than a decade
as a lawyer for Washington's St. Elizabeths Hospital.
She became a judge in the city's local trial court in 1984 -
hearing murder cases and other criminal matters - and stayed in
the position until the appointment by Clinton.
U.S. Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2002 chose her to
lead the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the secret
panel of federal judges that considers government applications
for surveillance and searches in intelligence matters.
The court was a target of worldwide criticism in June when
an order leaked by former National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden showed the court had authorized a massive
database of daily telephone data.
Kollar-Kotelly took the unusual step of releasing a
statement to The Washington Post defending the court's
independence and her tenure on it from 2002 to 2006.
"I participated in a process of adjudication, not
'coordination' with the executive branch," she said, responding
to an allegation that the judges were too willing to approve
applications.
In another antitrust matter, she oversaw a suit by the
Federal Trade Commission, which enforces U.S. antitrust law
alongside the Justice Department, alleging illegal collusion
between drugmakers Warner Chilcott PLC and Barr Pharmaceuticals
Inc. The FTC settled in 2006.
"In the experience I had watching her, I certainly didn't
think that she favored the government in any way, or disfavored
the government in any way," said Michael McLellan, an antitrust
lawyer in Washington who represented plaintiffs in a related
class action.
A person familiar with the AMR and US Airways case gave a
similar assessment: "She's not pro-government, she's not
pro-company. She's just a very down-the-middle,
'call-your-first-witness, show-me-your-evidence' kind of judge."