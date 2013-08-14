Aug 14 AMR Corp could face months of
new restructuring talks, with shareholders likely to suffer the
biggest blow, if its merger with US Airways Group is
successfully blocked by the U.S. government, according to people
close to the bankruptcy proceedings and experts.
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued to stop American
Airlines' parent from combining with US Airways, saying the
proposed tie-up would reduce competition and hurt consumers by
leading to higher airfares and fees. The two airlines vowed to
defend the $11 billion deal in court.
If the government succeeds, it would send AMR, which has
been in bankruptcy since 2011, back to the drawing board to
figure out how to pay back creditors, fund a restructuring and
improve its business model.
"It would basically be a second bankruptcy," said Stephen
Lubben, a bankruptcy expert and professor at Seton Hall
University School of Law.
Some of AMR's financial issues were resolved before the
merger was announced in February. Most notably, the company had
reached money-saving labor deals with the unions after months of
bitter talks, so they are not contingent on the merger.
It is too early to tell exactly how creditors would fare if
the US Airways deal collapses. But experts said shareholders
would be the hardest hit as they were poised to get a 3.5
percent stake in the merged company, making AMR's bankruptcy one
of the few in which shareholders did not walk away empty-handed.
A person close to the bankruptcy proceedings said he could
foresee no other scenario in which existing shareholders get
anything.
Another potential loser is AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton.
Under the merger, he would cede the top slot to US Airways head
Doug Parker and take nearly $20 million in severance.
In a stand-alone restructuring, equity would likely go to
current creditors, which usually leads to new management. And
there is no guarantee Horton would get his severance package,
which would have to be renegotiated if the merger failed.
AMR's management had initially wanted to exit bankruptcy on
their own, and only agreed to the US Airways deal under pressure
from creditors. But AMR has a fiduciary duty to create the most
value for its bankruptcy estate, which people involved in the
bankruptcy said means supporting the merger.
Rehashing AMR's bankruptcy could take months or years,
adding millions of dollars in professional fees that had already
topped $230 million as of June.
AMR is scheduled to present its restructuring plan to Judge
Sean Lane in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Thursday for
final approval. In theory, Lane could approve the plan,
contingent on the merger going ahead. But experts said the judge
is more likely to impose some sort of delay.
A settlement with the Department of Justice could involve
major changes to the plan, and Lane may not want to rubber-stamp
it until it is clear what those changes are, said Professor
Lubben.
Lane must also declare the plan viable to give it his
approval, but that viability could now be undermined by the
DOJ's challenge, Lubben said.
AMR has said it would like to resolve the antitrust case as
soon as possible. But even if the District Court for the
District of Columbia expedites proceedings, the case could still
take months or even years to resolve.
"Their options are probably either to consider a stand-alone
or negotiate a settlement with the government quickly," Lubben
said. "They can't let this thing go to trial because antitrust
trials take years."
It is possible the matter will be fast-tracked, since a big
chunk of discovery was already completed in the course of the
DOJ's investigation, said one of the people close to the matter.
"The Justice Department has gotten millions of pages of
documents, and taken about a half-dozen depositions," the person
said. "AMR wants to push for a rapid trial."
The sources in this story did not want to be named because
the discussions are not public and are ongoing.