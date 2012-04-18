* Computer-run STS fund down 10 pct in Q1, 16 pct decline in 2011

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 18 Commodity hedge funds managed by Armajaro Asset Management extended losses in the first quarter amid volatile markets, despite modest gains in the overall sector.

Armajaro STS Commodities Fund, which lost 10 percent in the first three months of 2012 after sliding 15.89 percent last year, uses computer models to track long-term trends in commodities markets. STS is an abbreviation for "Stick to the System".

Performance data from the London-based asset manager showed the fund lost 8.3 percent in January alone, when commodity markets rebounded and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index gained 2.2 percent.

Armajaro, which generated headlines two years ago when it took a massive position in cocoa, declined to comment.

Computer-driven funds do best when markets move in strong trends, but sometimes falter during choppy, volatile conditions.

"People that rely on trend-following strategies of whatever nature are having a bit of a tough time at the moment," said an investor source.

"In this type of market, it's just straight volatility and trending just isn't working unless you're very short-term."

The STS fund, which has assets of $85 million, gained 23.9 percent in 2010, 11.46 percent in 2009 and 30.2 percent in 2008.

VOLATILE MARKETS

Armajaro, which has $2 billion under management, runs five specialist hedge funds and a multi-strategy fund.

Its main Armajaro Commodities Fund, with $1.5 billion of assets, fell 1.6 percent in the first quarter after declining 7.1 percent in 2011.

That fund uses fundamental strategies coupled with technical signals. The fund gained 7.34 percent in 2010 and 24.09 percent in 2009.

The CRB index, which tracks prices of 19 commodities, was volatile during the first quarter, gaining 6.8 percent by late February only to finish the quarter with a 1 percent rise.

Other hedge funds managed to capture some of the gains. The energy/basic materials index of hedge funds rose 4.76 percent in the first quarter, according to U.S. group Hedge Fund Research.

Armajaro was in the news when another one of its funds managed by Anthony Ward took delivery of almost all of the available cocoa stocks on the Liffe exchange in July 2010, sparking surging premiums as shorts struggled to cover positions.

Armajaro's CC+ fund, which focuses on the cocoa and coffee markets, reports with a three-month delay.

It declined 0.8 percent last year, giving up strong gains late in the year when markets tumbled. The fund had gained as much as 36 percent by the end of August.

The CC+ fund rose 14.73 percent in 2010 and 42.15 percent in 2009.

Cocoa and coffee trader Ward co-founded Armajaro in 1998 with Richard Gower, who had expertise in structured notes. Gower is chairman of Armajaro Holdings, which owns trading and securities operations in addition to the asset management arm.

The name of the group is an acronym of the first two letters of Ward's and Gower's children. (Additional reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Hulmes)