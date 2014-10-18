Oct 18 Several potential buyers are preparing
bids for U.S. shopping mall owner AmREIT Inc that could
value the company as much as $26 a share, the Financial Times
said on Saturday.
Citing unidentified sources, the FT said AmREIT had
attracted interest from companies including rivals Edens and
Weingarten Realty Investors as well as Regency Centers
Corp, which made an unsolicited offer to buy AmREIT in
July.
Bids are expected by the end of October at prices likely to
range between $25 and $26 a share, the FT said, citing the
sources.
AmREIT shares closed at $22.02 on Friday, close to Regency's
July offer of $22 per share, which valued the company about $433
million.
Following Regency's July offer, AmREIT hired investment bank
Jefferies to explore its options, the paper said.
The FT said AmREIT, Regency and Weingarten declined to
comment and that Edens did not immediately respond to its
request for comment.
(Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jane Baird)