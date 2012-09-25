Sept 24 The union representing pilots at
American Airlines said that the airline wants to resume talks,
signalling the company's intent in resolving a stalemate with
the association.
Bruce Hicks, a spokesman for American, confirmed the carrier
had told the pilots' union in writing that it was ready to
restart talks to try to reach a contract agreement.
A special meeting of the association's board has been
scheduled for Wednesday to determine next steps, Keith Wilson,
President of the Allied Pilots Association, said in a statement.
The airline, a unit of AMR Corp, filed for
bankruptcy in November.
American began implementing cost cuts for its pilots this
month after a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled the airline could
abandon its collective bargaining agreement with the pilots
union. The pilots, the only major work group at American that
has not agreed on contract concessions since the carrier filed
for Chapter 11, had voted down a final offer from the airline in
August.
American Airlines issued notices to more than 11,000 workers
last week, warning of possible lay-offs and cutting flights by
one to two percent for the rest of September and October.
In recent days, the airline has struggled with a rise in
late and canceled flights that it said was spurred by
pilot-initiated maintenance requests and a shortage of crew
members. The pilots union has said it has called no job action
against the carrier.