Feb 3 ams AG :

* For Q1 2015, expects further sequential growth contrary to typical sector seasonality with expected revenues of 145 million euros-150 million euros

* 2014 full year revenues rose to 464.4 million euros ($613.7 million)

* Full year operating (EBIT) margin grew to 23 percent

* Revenues for Q4 2014 were 139.0 million euros, up 34 percent year-on-year and 5 percent higher quarter-on-quarter

* Result from operations (EBIT) for 2014 was 105.4 million euros, or 23 percent of revenues, increasing by 65 percent from 63.9 million euros, or 17 percent of revenues, in 2013

* Net income for 2014 was 97.5 million euros, up 60 percent from 60.8 million euros in 2013

* Will propose a dividend of 0.33 euros per outstanding share for 2014