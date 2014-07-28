July 28 Ams AG : * Says Q2 group revenues were EUR 106.3 million, up 17% from EUR 91.2 million

in the same quarter 2013 * Says EBIT excluding acquisition-related costs for Q2 was EUR 26.4 million,

increase of 127% compared to EUR 11.6 million in Q2 of 2013 * Says net result for the second quarter was EUR 22.2 million compared to EUR

9.0 million in the same period last year * Total backlog on June 30, 2014 (excluding consignment stock agreements) was

EUR 107.1 million compared to EUR 85.5 million at the end of Q1 * Says for Q3 expects revenues of EUR 127-132 million driven by product

ramp-UPS in its consumer business for new device platforms * Says anticipates gross margins to remain on a comparable level

quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter * Sees Q3 EBIT margin to expand further by more than 300 basis points

sequentially * Says expects strong revenue and earnings momentum from its value-driven

business model to continue into 2015 * Says confirms its outlook for substantial revenue growth and further margin

increases in the coming years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage