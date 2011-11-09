* Q2 loss/shr $0.44 vs est loss/shr $0.56
* Q2 rev down 79 pct
* Sees Q3 loss wider than estimates
(Adds Q3 outlook, background)
Nov 9 Power systems maker AMSC swung to
a quarterly loss, less steep than analysts had expected, and
forecast a better second-half performance citing an uptick in
wind and grid bookings.
AMSC, hurt by the loss of its largest customer Sinovel Wind
Group , is betting on a more diversified customer
base focused on wind and grid markets as it looks to recharge
growth after a forgettable 2011 saw its shares plummeting 86
percent.
In the second quarter, AMSC's diversified mix of bookings
drove backlog by over 30 percent sequentially, positioning the
company for a stronger second half from both a revenue and
earnings perspective, said Daniel McGahn, who replaced founder
Greg Yurek as chief executive early this year.
The company, which makes the core electrical systems used in
wind turbines, however, forecast wider-than-expected
third-quarter loss, but said losses would be "significantly"
reduced in the fourth quarter.
For the third quarter, AMSC forecast an adjusted loss of 47
cents a share, compared with analysts' expectation of a loss of
35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast third-quarter revenue to exceed $15 million,
while analysts expect $22.5 million.
AMSC's relations with Sinovel hit a rock bottom after the
Chinese wind major refused to accept AMSC's shipments. In April,
AMSC had said Sinovel refused to pay for some shipments.
AMSC, founded by Yurek in 1987 with three fellow
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors, also went for
a corporate makeover in the meanwhile, changing its name to AMSC
from American Superconductor.
For the second quarter, the company reported a loss of $1.02
a share, compared with earnings of 17 cents a share, a year ago.
AMSC shares closed at $4.07 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
