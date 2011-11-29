(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
Nov 29 Power systems maker AMSC
said it laid off more than a fifth of its workforce, as it looks
to trim costs to return to profitability after cutting ties with
its former top customer Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind
Group.
Including Tuesday's reductions, AMSC said it expects the
cost-cut initiatives it has undertaken since March 31 to reduce
annualized expenditures by more than $50 million.
The company had, in August, laid off 150 employees.
AMSC, which makes the core electrical systems used in wind
turbines, expects to take charges of less than $3.0 million for
severance-related costs in the fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31.
AMSC has been aiming a rebound through cost-reductions and
market expansion after falling out with Sinovel the Chinese firm
refused to accept shipments from the U.S. company.
Shares of AMSC, which lost 86 percent of their value this
year, closed at $4 Monday on Nasdaq.
