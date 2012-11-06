Nov 6 Power technology company AMSC reported a narrower second-quarter loss as costs fell 69 percent.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company reported a net loss of $16 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $51.7 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was nearly flat at $20.9 million.

AMSC, which makes electrical systems used in wind turbines, said costs and expenses fell to $15.5 million.