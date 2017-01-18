AMSTERDAM Jan 18 ASML, Europe's largest supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of 524 million euros, and said a growing order backlog of its newest machines bodes well for 2017.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen net income at 414 million euros ($444 million), compared with 292 million euros in 2015.

The company's fourth-quarter sales stood at 1.91 billion euros. ASML had forecast sales of 1.8 billion euros in the fourth quarter, and again on Wednesday, forecast sales at that level for the first quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)