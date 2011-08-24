* Co had earlier agreed to pay $173.5 mln

Aug 24 Surgery centers provider AmSurg Corp lowered the price it will pay for smaller rival National Surgical Care to $135 million in cash, and said it would pay an additional $7.5 million if specific earnings targets are met.

In April, AmSurg said it would buy National Surgical Care for $173.5 million.

AmSurg now expects the deal to add 9-13 cents a share to its 2012 earnings, and 2-3 cents a share to its 2011 earnings, excluding transaction costs of about 12 cents a share.

The company said the deal is expected to close by Sept. 1.

AmSurg will buy National Surgical Care's 17 ambulatory surgery centers, 15 of which are multi-specialty centers and two that specialize in gastroenterology procedures.

AmSurg said one multi-specialty center will be held for sale within 90 days of the deal completion to the center's physicians under a change of control provision.

Excluding this center, the other 16 centers to be bought had revenue of about $108 million for the trailing 12 months ended June 30.

AmSurg shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value since touching a year high the day after the deal was first announced, closed at $20.90 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)