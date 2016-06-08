June 8 Medical service providers Envision
Healthcare Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to merge
with AmSurg Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter.
A deal could be announced as early as next week, the people
said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are
confidential. Envision and AmSurg representatives did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the talks.
Envision Healthcare, which has a market value of $4.78
billion as of Tuesday's close, was up 5.7 percent in extended
trading. AmSurg has a market value of $4.18 billion as of
Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)