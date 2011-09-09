(Follows alerts)
Sept 9 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems
Inc said it is withdrawing a $60 million shelf
registration filed earlier this year.
"With our current healthy cash balance, we believe we have
adequate cash resources to manage our current operations," Chief
Executive J. S. Whang said in a statement.
The board has approved the company's proposal to withdraw
the shelf registration filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Feb. 8.
The company had cash and equivalents of $60.2 million at the
end of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)