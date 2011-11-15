MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Says to post loss in Q1 2012
* Sees Q1 rev $21-$23 mln vs est $49.6 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.29
* Shares fall 18 pct in after-mkt trade
Nov 15 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates but forecast a loss in the current quarter citing weak revenue and higher research and development costs.
The company's shares fell 18 percent at $8.79 in the after-market trade. They closed at $10.37 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
Amtech expects October-December revenue to come in at $21-$23 million, while analysts had expected $49.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income fell to $3.1 million, or 31 cents a share, from $5.4 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $59.9 million, from $45.4 million last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 29 cents per share on revenue of $54.29 million. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.