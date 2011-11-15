* Says to post loss in Q1 2012

* Sees Q1 rev $21-$23 mln vs est $49.6 mln

* Q4 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.29

* Shares fall 18 pct in after-mkt trade

Nov 15 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates but forecast a loss in the current quarter citing weak revenue and higher research and development costs.

The company's shares fell 18 percent at $8.79 in the after-market trade. They closed at $10.37 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Amtech expects October-December revenue to come in at $21-$23 million, while analysts had expected $49.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income fell to $3.1 million, or 31 cents a share, from $5.4 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $59.9 million, from $45.4 million last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 29 cents per share on revenue of $54.29 million. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)