Aug 9 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on lower costs fell but forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates due to a fall in demand.
Amtech said it expects revenue of between $15 million and $17 million for the fourth quarter, below analysts' expectation of $22.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also expects a net loss for the current quarter.
It recorded a net loss of $3 million, or 31 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $7.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative costs fell 47 percent to $6.4 million.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $24.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 51 cents per share on revenue of $19.3 million.
The company also said it plans to cut annual expenses by between $6 million and $7 million. This will include a reduction in corporate salary by 10 to 20 percent.
Shares of Temple, Arizona-based Amtech were down nearly 3 percent at $4.00 in extended trading. They had closed at $4.11 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
