NEW DELHI Nov 10 Amtek Global Technologies, a unit of auto parts maker Amtek Auto Ltd, has raised 235 million euros ($293 million) of long-term finance from global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

The fresh credit will replace Amtek Global's existing bridge loan and consolidate all its current debt, Amtek said.

"This long-term financing solution ... enables us to further scale our manufacturing platform and advance our global growth strategy," Kunal Sabharwal, chief executive officer of Amtek Global said in the statement.

Amtek Global, which makes products including turbochargers, valve train components and safety fasteners, contributes close to 40 percent of parent Amtek Group's revenue. ($1 = 0.8011 euro) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)