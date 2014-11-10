NEW DELHI Nov 10 Amtek Global Technologies, a
unit of auto parts maker Amtek Auto Ltd, has raised
235 million euros ($293 million) of long-term finance from
global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), the two
companies said in a statement on Monday.
The fresh credit will replace Amtek Global's existing bridge
loan and consolidate all its current debt, Amtek said.
"This long-term financing solution ... enables us to further
scale our manufacturing platform and advance our global growth
strategy," Kunal Sabharwal, chief executive officer of Amtek
Global said in the statement.
Amtek Global, which makes products including turbochargers,
valve train components and safety fasteners, contributes close
to 40 percent of parent Amtek Group's revenue.
($1 = 0.8011 euro)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)