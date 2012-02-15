* Q4 operating EPS $0.66 vs est $0.63

* Q4 revenue $386.5 mln, up 37 pct

* Net earned premiums jump 42 pct to $299.4 mln

Feb 15 Property and casualty insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc reported a quarterly operating profit above market estimates, helped by strong growth in net earned premiums.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 61 cents per share, from $33.6 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

On an operating basis -- which typically excludes any investment gains and losses -- the company earned 66 cents a share, topping analysts' average of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earned premiums jumped 42 percent to $299.4 million.

AmTrust said the combined ratio was 89 percent during the quarter, up from 87.6 percent last year.

Combined ratio is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses. A figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $26.61 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)