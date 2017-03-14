PARIS, March 14 French asset manager Amundi
set a price of 42.50 euros for its previously
announced 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) rights issue to
finance its acquisition of Pioneer Investments from Italian bank
UniCredit.
The rights issue price of 42.50 euros represents a discount
of 20.6 percent to Amundi's closing share price of 53.50 euros
on March 13. Shareholders would get 1 new share for 5 existing
shares as part of the capital increase.
French bank Credit Agricole will subscribe to the
rights issue and will hold around 70 percent of Amundi's share
capital once the rights issue has been completed.
The subscription period for the rights issue will run from
March 17 to 31, Amundi added on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)