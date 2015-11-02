PARIS Nov 2 Amundi, Europe's biggest asset
manager, said it expects to raise as much as 2 billion euros
($2.21 billion) in a stock market listing later this month that
will see shareholder Societe Generale exit the
business.
Amundi has set the indicative price range for the initial
public offering (IPO) at between 42 euros and 52.50 euros per
share, it said in a statement on Monday.
Societe Generale is selling its entire 20 percent stake in
the initial public offering (IPO), while 80-percent owner Credit
Agricole expects to retain between 74.6 percent and
77.6 percent of the business.
Credit Agricole has also agreed to sell around 2 percent of
Amundi's capital at the final IPO price to Agricultural Bank of
China in order to expand their cooperation beyond a
joint venture set up in 2008.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)