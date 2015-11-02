PARIS Nov 2 Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, said it expects to raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion) in a stock market listing later this month that will see shareholder Societe Generale exit the business.

Amundi has set the indicative price range for the initial public offering (IPO) at between 42 euros and 52.50 euros per share, it said in a statement on Monday.

Societe Generale is selling its entire 20 percent stake in the initial public offering (IPO), while 80-percent owner Credit Agricole expects to retain between 74.6 percent and 77.6 percent of the business.

Credit Agricole has also agreed to sell around 2 percent of Amundi's capital at the final IPO price to Agricultural Bank of China in order to expand their cooperation beyond a joint venture set up in 2008. ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)